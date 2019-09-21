Innocent Kurira, Sports Reporter

AFTER a year’s sabbatical, one of the country’s premier karate tournaments, The Kwekwe Invitational Karate Championship, returns to Mbizo Youth Centre on September 28.

The tournament has attracted top karatekas from across the country.

A cholera outbreak that hit the country last year saw the tournament being postponed.

Tournament organiser, Sensei Shepherd Ziwira, said this year the tournament is even bigger and better.

“This is the 9th edition of the competition and we are looking forward to a memorable event. We have been preparing for the tournament since last year. We are positive that it is going to be very exciting.

“Karatekas from Masvingo, Triangle, Marondera, Bulawayo and Harare have confirmed their participation,” said Ziwira.

Top karatekas expected at the event include the Manyeruke brothers; Thomas, Kenny and Tamuka Ziwira, Julias Dzikiti, Dean Ramsey and Innocent Ntini who are set to battle it out in the senior male categories.

In the junior boys category the likes of Lloyd takana, Lovemore Mutune and Mc Evans Kadenhe will battle for the top prize. Claire Ureke is expected to dominate the junior girl’s category but will face stiff competition from Shantel Chipuna and Sharon Tizirai.

The tournament dubbed “Best of the Best,” is hosted by Ziwira, who is the Japan Karate Association of Zimbabwe chief instructor and Midlands Karate Union technical director. – @innocentskizoe