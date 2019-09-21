Brenda Zinyuke, Court Reporter

A BULAWAYO man has been sentenced to nine months in prison for swindling two women of R5 000.

Mayibongwe Ndlovu (33) of Nketa 9 suburb duped Ms Janet Gunda (49) of Morningside suburb of R4 000 after he failed to purchase two 55 inch television sets from South Africa as he had promised.

He also conned Ms Vaniah Moyo of Barham Green suburb of R1 000 after claiming that he wanted to use the money for transport to South Africa to collect documents for a house he wanted to sell to her.

Ndlovu pleaded guilty to two counts of theft when he appeared before Bulawayo Magistrate Ms Ulukile Muleya.

He was convicted on both counts and sentenced to nine months in prison.

“I sentence you to six months in prison for the first count and three months have been suspended for five years on condition you do not commit a similar offence within that period.

“The remaining three months have been suspended on condition that you restitute the complainant a sum of R4 000 by October 19,” she said.

Ms Muleya further sentenced Ndlovu to a wholly suspended three months in prison on condition that he repays Ms Moyo before October 19.

The court heard that Ndlovu and Ms Gunda knew each other from the retail business.

Prosecuting, Mr Mufaro Mageza said sometime in October last year, Ms Gunda sent Ndlovu money to buy the television sets.

“The accused person converted the money to his personal use and stopped communicating with the complainant,” he said.

In November the same year, Ndlovu received money from Ms Moyo whom he also duped.

Ndlovu was arrested on September 16 this year after he failed to account for the money when he was intercepted by both women in the company of police officers. – @zinyuke98