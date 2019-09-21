Mthabisi Tshuma

BAR proprietor, Mgcini Nkolomi, is changing the game in terms of entertainment in Gwanda, with the introduction of top nightspots.

Nkolomi, who runs Pub Lagondola in Bulawayo, owns Cry Mantengwane in Phakama suburb, Liquor Rama and the newly opened Phoenix Pub and Shisanyama in the mining town. He is giving these spots a new look in line with regional trends.

Phoenix Pub which has become a popular venue for live shows, was recently renovated and the official opening of the new look bar is scheduled for early next month. The nightspot boasts of a butchery, braai area, garden bar, garden restaurant and an exclusive VVIP (upstairs) which has a view of the outdoor stage. It has space that can accommodate more than 2 000 patrons making it an ideal venue for concerts.

In an interview, Nkolomi said as an entrepreneur who values his clientele, he had seen it fit to renovate the Gwanda pubs as the town is developing rapidly.

With the Phoenix renovations complete, Nkolomi said the next focus will be on Cry Mantengwane.

“We’ve revamped Phoenix which used to house the former McInn establishment as we want to give party goers the right atmosphere.

“For Cry Mantengwane which is in ekasi, we’ll soon be closing it for renovations to meet the standards of its clientele who are mainly youngsters,” said Nkolomi. — @mthabisi_mthire.