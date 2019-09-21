Brenda Zinyuke, Court Reporter

A BULAWAYO man who is in remand prison for armed robbery has been further charged with allegedly robbing a man at gunpoint of R170 000, US$12 000, RTGS$10 000 and other valuables.

Pious Ncube (42) of Cowdray Park suburb in the company of Tendai Dzoma, Ronald Chigwida, Christopher Danda, Peter Mushipe and Wonder Mahuni who are on remand for the same offence and three others who are still at large, allegedly robbed Mr Antony John Walters at his home in Nyamandlovu.

The gang in addition allegedly robbed Mr Walters of jewellery worth US$10 000, a Toyota Hilux, two guns and five IPhone cellphones.

Ncube yesterday pleaded not guilty to the fresh armed robbery charge when he appeared before Bulawayo magistrate, Ms Ulukile Mlea-Ndlovu.

She remanded him in custody to October 10.

The court heard that Mr Walters was with Sean and Roxanne Walters whose ages were not given when they were robbed.

Prosecuting, Mr Mufaro Mageza said on May 23 this year, Ncube and his accomplices went to Mr Walter’s home armed with two pistols.

“The accused persons beat up the three complainants with sticks before tying them with curtain strips,” Mr Mageza said.

The gang allegedly fired three shots in the house threatening to kill the three victims.

“The accused persons forced Ms Roxanne Walters at gun point to open the safe where they took cash and other valuables,” the prosecutor said.

The gang allegedly drove off in Mr Walters’ car for about 16 kilometres along Nyamandlovu-Bulawayo road before dumping it together with a 22 Long Rifle and three IPhones.

The matter was reported to the police leading to Ncube’s arrest.

Property and cash worth R 6 800 and US$ 25 750 was recovered. — @zinyuke98