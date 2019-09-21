Ronald Mashinga, Sports Reporter

THE Kariba Invitational Tiger Fish Tournament (KITFT) event will take place from October 30 to November 1 in the resort town.

Ten teams will participate in a catch and release segment. A team shall consist of four persons. There is an option of two reserves who must be registered and paid for.

The tourney is hosted in October every year on the two darkest nights because traditionally, the tiger does not feed at night, therefore it becomes more susceptible to anglers the next daybreak.

The annual tournament is meant to capture the biggest tigerfish of the year and the record is that of 15,507kg caught in in 1962 at Lake Kariba. The biggest tiger-fish caught and dubbed “the Goliath” weighed about 45kg in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).

“We are very grateful to our sponsors and thank them for their support. If you have not fished at the tournament before this would be an ideal time to start and for those of you who have fished before, get organised you do not want to miss out, it’s going to be huge,” KITFT wrote on their website.

The tigerfish is known for its sheer speed and aggression, pound-for-pound and is ranked as the world’s most powerful freshwater species that grows up to 45kg. It is these traits that make it one of the most sought-after game fish in the world.

Despite the declining water levels, the tournament is on this year. The tournament is governed by the rules and regulations as laid down by the International Game Fish Association (IGFA).