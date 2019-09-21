Nqobile Tshili, Chronicle Reporter

A WHIRLWIND blew off the roofs of classrooms and hostels at two schools in Matabeleland South on Thursday injuring pupils at one of the schools.

Matabeleland South acting provincial education director, Mr Lifias Masukume, said the affected schools are:

Cyrene High School in Matobo District and Senondo Primary School in Gwanda.

He said he has since deployed teams to the schools to assess the damage.

“I’m still waiting for a full report from the district schools inspector.

“I received a report that several pupils were injured at Senondo Primary School and were rushed to hospital. I don’t have the exact number of pupils who were injured. At Cyrene High School, no pupil was injured,” said Mr Masukume.

A source said Cyrene High School is now facing a serious accommodation shortage after the roofs of some hostels were blown off.

A week ago, a whirlwind damaged infrastructure at Mafakela Primary School in Bulawayo, leaving four Grade Three pupils injured. – @nqotshili