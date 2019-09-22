Walter Mswazie, Masvingo Correspondent

THE ruling Zanu-PF party resoundingly retained the Zaka East parliamentary seat after its candidate won the by-elections held on Saturday.

Cde Clemence Chiduwa garnered 7 119 votes against Derick Charamba of MDC- Alliance’s paltry 1 518.

The by-election followed the death of Cde Caston Gumbwanda early this year.

The other two contestants, Clemence Chavarika of NCA polled 83 votes while Lazarus Mubango of Free Zimbabwe Congress garnered 63 votes.

Total votes cast were 8 868 and spoiled ballots were 85.

Announcing the results yesterday around 2AM, Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) election officer Mr Taurasha Mavenga said Cde Chiduwa would represent Zaka East as the new National Assembly Member.

“Therefore Clemence Chiduwa of Zanu-PF is duly elected National Assembly Member for Zaka East constituency with effect from 22 September 2019,” said Mr Mavenga.

He said the poll percentage was 55,7 percent.

In an interview an ecstatic Cde Chiduwa said he knew that he was going to win because other candidates had nothing to offer the constituency.

“This election was just but a delayed match as it was clear that Zanu- PF was going to win. Other contestants are merely pretenders with nothing to offer the electorate. I promise development in my constituency,” said Cde Chiduwa.

Masvingo Zanu PF provincial publicity and information secretary Cde Ronald Ndaba said it was a foregone conclusion that Zanu-PF was going to “crush” the opposition.

“Zanu-PF machinery is not stoppable especially in rural areas where we have people with unparalleled loyalty. We spearheaded development through Government and our people appreciate that.

“There is no way the opposition can upstage us,” he said. — @walterbmswazie2