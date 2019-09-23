Mthabisi Tshuma, Showbiz Correspondent

HWANGE up-and-coming musicians have been given an opportunity to showcase their talent through a gig dubbed “Issa Local is Lekker Party loNgzakunanka Jo” which will see them perform alongside Madlela Skhobokhobo.

The show will be held at Upshot Mabhiza nightclub on Saturday evening with the coal-mining town’s Zimdancehall artiste Maholipa and Chariz B among those performing.

Organiser of the show, Terminator Makoni said preparations are at an advanced stage.

“This will be the second time Madlela will be performing in Hwange this year,” Makoni said.

Madlela said fans should expect a top notch performance.

“Fans should come prepared for an amazing set as my band and the dancers are all geared to rock Hwange,” the axe-wielding Madlela said. — @mthabisi_mthire