Wayne Chiridza, Showbiz Reporter

Bulawayo beauty, Sithembiso Muchena is set to represent Zimbabwe at the Beauty of Africa International Pageant (BAIP) taking place in Nigeria next Friday.

The international beauty pageant which is held annually in Nigeria will be held at the Calabar International Convention Centre.

The 22-year-old model secured a slot at the pageant after winning the Miss Beauty of Zimbabwe contest which was held in Harare last month.

Muchena, a Miss Tourism Bulawayo 2019 finalist, will join 37 contestants from different countries with the winner set to get a car and a cash prize.

She said she was honoured to be representing her country.

“It’s an honour to represent my country. This is another achievement after being the face of Empress Primy Designs,” she said.

The beauty started modelling when she was at Townsend Girls High where she contested in two pageants. She was crowned first princess on one of them which motivated her to go a step further.

“I ventured into modelling because it is a platform where one gets to showcase not only their beauty, personality or potential, but also their intelligence in local and international settings,” Muchena said. — @waynecas