Innocent Kurira, Sports Reporter

Bulawayo City 2-1 Biya and Friends

A BRACE by Lucky Dube saw Bulawayo City beating Biya and Friends 2-1 at Luveve Stadium yesterday to lift the inaugural Zifa Bulawayo Province Cup.

Dube opened the scoring with a cool header in the 28th minute before sealing it in the 88th minute through another header.

Biya and Friends scored their consolation through Farai Ndlovu who tapped in an easy goal on the stroke of the hour.

Bulawayo City coach Innocent Mapuranga said: “We are happy to have won this tournament. This is a big morale booster for the young boys. Winning cups at this early age will go a long way in making these boys future champions. We used a very young side in this competition and we are happy with what they have achieved.”

Biya and Friends coach Goodson Gama felt his side had been let down by a number of questionable decisions by the match officials.

“I think the boys put up a brave fight. I think the better team lost today. We stuck to the game plan and did quite well. The boys are disappointed to have lost at this stage, but we should have won this game. It’s up to me as a coach to try and pick the boys up from this painful defeat. I’m not a referee but some of the decisions were questionable,” said the former AmaZulu fullback.

Biya and Friends defender Tinashe Jimu was named player of the tournament, with Dube, Genius Mutungamiri and Prosper Msamanyanda sharing the golden boot award after finishing the tournament on three goals.

The Provincial Cup is for Division Two and Three teams and a total of 32 teams participated.

City walked away with $4 500 while Biya and Friends went home with $2 000.

— @innocentskizoe