THE Gweru City Council has identified a site to establish a Special Economic Zone (SEZ) in the high density suburb of Mkoba where it plans to construct both heavy and light industries.

The local authority has since submitted the proposed model to the Government for consideration.

The move follows the call by the Government for cities and towns to identify SEZs in their areas.

A special economic zone is an area in a country that is subject to unique economic regulations that differ from other areas in the same country as its regulations tend to be conducive to attracting foreign direct investment (FDI).

City planner Peter Mamhute told a recent Midlands special economic zones meeting that council had identified a site popularly known as the MASO area along Hamutyinei Road where it would build heavy and light industries.

Mamhute said development of the SEZ, to be named Industrial Park, would not be done by the city council alone but would be with private partners to be identified.

“The economic zone will be a joint venture company between City of Gweru and yet to be identified private partner or partners,” he said.

“The SEZ will comprise a domestic tariff area, which will specialise in products for Zimbabwean consumption and second zone will be responsible for producing products for export.”

Gweru is the Midlands capital and is centrally located. — New Ziana/Gweru Times