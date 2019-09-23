Pride Mahlangu recently in Gwanda

THE United States Agency for International Development (USAID) has facilitated the construction of dams in parts of Matabeleland region under a US$60 million facility aimed at improving food security and enhancing community livelihoods.

The development drive is being run under the “Amalima” initiative, a seven-year programme being implemented by a consortium of non-governmental organisations targeting Tsholotsho in Matabeleland North, Mangwe, Gwanda, and Bulilima districts in Matabeleland South province.

The programme is focused on promoting climatic and conservation-agriculture and livestock production.

The development partners are working closely with communities to improve their livelihoods through building community resilience to shocks, improved nutrition and health as well as promoting gender equality.

Speaking during celebrations to mark the completion of Lunyimbi Dam in Garanyemba, Gwanda, last week, Gwanda district development coordinator Mrs Kiliboni Mbedzi, said the construction was a milestone achievement. She said the dam will play a significant role in ensuring improvement in subsistence farming and livestock production.

“As Gwanda District we depend much on livestock production and subsistence farming. This dam will assist us in providing water for livestock and also for agricultural activities,” she said.

Mrs Mbedzi urged villagers to safeguard the dam and utilise it by embarking on bankable agricultural projects.

It took villagers just two months to complete construction of the dam.

Amalima chief of party Mr David Brigham said his organisation has built almost 100 community assets adding that they were impressed with the Lunyimbi community’s enthusiasm .

“We have built many community assets over the past five years and this is our last winter project,” he said.

Garanyemba villagers expressed joy saying the dam will enable them to cultivate crops under irrigation.

The Amalima programme started in 2013 and involved construction of dams and dip tanks among other community projects.