Celebrated Nigerian author, Chimamanda Adichie, and Ugandan pop star-turned-politician, Bobi Wine, are some of the personalities expected to attend the Felabration 2019.

Yeni Anikulapo-Kuti, daughter of Afrobeat legend, Fela Kuti, disclosed this in an interview with PM News on Sunday.

Also expected to grace the event are British rapper and political activist, Kingslee James McLean Daley, better known by the stage name Akala; a professor of jurisprudence and international law, Akin Oyebode, and celebrated Nigerian author and playwright, Sefi Atta.

The idea and concept of Felabration as an annual celebration of Fela’s music, life and times, originated from his eldest child Yeni who conceived it in 1998.

Usually held in October, this year’s celebration will run from October 14 to 20 at the New Afrika Shrine, Lagos which has been its home since inception.

The Felabration Week always runs through the week of October that includes the 15th day, ensuring that Fela’s posthumous birthday celebrations are part of the Festival.

Yeni also revealed that the Felabration will also take place in the Philippines, Singapore, New York and several other locations.

This year, the theme is ‘From Lagos with Love’ derived from one of Fela’s popular songs titled “Eko Ile”.

Activities heralding the event already began on Saturday with an Afrobics Dance Competition, it will be followed by an Art Competition on September 28.

A secondary schools debate will also hold on October 9 while the Felabration proper kicks off on October 14 with the symposium.

She said, “We are going to have from the night of the 14th, the musical festival starts, we have Dress Like Fela Day which is 19th of October, last year the winner got, N100,000 and we are not the judges, the crowd are the judges.”

Over the years, Felabration has attracted many high-class musical acts from all over the world.

The roll call includes; Hugh Masekela, Femi Kuti, Lucky Dube, Awilo, Baba Maal, Les Nubians, King Sunny Ade, Lagbaja, Asa, TuFace, Sauti Sol, Seun Kuti and many others.