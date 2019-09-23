Michael Magoronga, Midlands Correspondent

The ramp has been set for the third edition of the Miss Bodylicious Zimbabwe beauty contest slated for King Solomon’s Hotel in Kwekwe this Saturday.

The pageant’s spokesperson, Alexio ‘Goodchild’ Gwenzi said all was in place.

“All is in place now. The stage is ready and we have 15 finalists drawn from various tertiary institutions who will take to the ramp on Saturday.

“They are expected to convene on Thursday for a boot camp in preparation for the finale,” said Goodchild.

He said entertainment will be provided by Tocky Vibes and Hip Hop queen Kikky BadA$$. They will be supported by Good Boy, Aisha Dawn as well as DJ Brian.

The pageant, a brainchild of King Solomon’s Hotel proprietor Solomon Matsa, is being held to celebrate middle-weight women who are usually sidelined from other pageants.

It will be held under the theme “Beauty with brains”.