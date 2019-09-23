The past 10 years wouldn’t have been possible without you. Thank you!

Facebook-owned WhatsApp had been testing a feature in beta mode which lets you share your WhatsApp status to Facebook. But now the company has now quietly released the feature and it’s officially being rolled out to iOS and Android devices.

How to share status to Facebook

Open WhatsApp.

Tap Status.

Create a status update on: Android or iPhone

You have two sharing options based on if you want to share a new or old status update:

Share new status update: Under My status, tap Share to Facebook Story. If prompted, tap Allow or Open to open the Facebook app. In the Facebook app, select the audience you want to share with, then tap Share Now.

Share old status update: Tap My Status on iPhone or More by My status on Android. Next, tap More next to the status update you want to share, then tap Share to Facebook. If prompted, tap Allow or Open to open the Facebook app. In the Facebook app, select the audience you want to share with, then tap Share Now.

After you share your status update, WhatsApp will reopen.

I’m using WhatsApp version 2.19.258 and I already have the feature. While WhatsApp provides end-to-end encryption on the pictures posted on the status in the app, the status you share to Facebook won’t be encrypted. And you can only share your status if you have Facebook for iOS app, Facebook for Android app or Facebook Lite app installed on your device.