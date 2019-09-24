Tadious Manyepo, Harare Bureau

WARRIORS coach, Joey Antipas, has shifted his focus to helping Chicken Inn overcome Herentals in a re-arranged Premiership fixture at Luveve tomorrow.

The gaffer, who is in temporary charge of the senior national team, masterminded the Warriors’ 3-1 win over Lesotho in the first leg of the final round of the Chan qualifiers.

“This is going to be a very tough match. We are trying to keep a place among the leading pack while Herentals will be trying to move off the relegation zone,’’ said Antipas.

“We are preparing for the game and it will be interesting for the fans.

“I think we have a lot of pressure considering where we are but I also believe Herentals have pressure, too, as they obviously want to take a leap out of the situation they are in.’’

Four of Antipas’ players were involved in the Warriors’ match against Lesotho.

Tichaona Chipunza and Xolani Ndlovu played the entire game while Valentine Kadonzvo was substituted in the second half.

Midfielder Sipho Ndlovu was an unused substitute.

“It’s hectic but we will have to do it. We have guys who have been with the national team like Tichaona (Chipunza), Valentine (Kadonzvo), Sipho (Ndlovu) and Xolisani (Ndlovu).

“We know the targets we have set ourselves are still quiet attainable and we need to win games like these to remain on course.”

Chipunza said his team should not underrate Herentals.

“We have our season goals and that can only come if we manage to pick results,” said Chipunza.

Chicken Inn will shoot to the top, because of their superior goal difference over leaders Caps United, if they manage to beat the struggling Harare team tomorrow.