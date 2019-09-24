Michell Zvanyanya, Chronicle Reporter

THE Zimbabwe Energy Regulatory Authority (Zera) yesterday announced an increase in fuel prices with blend petrol moving from $10,41 to $11,55 while diesel is now at $12,08 from 10,89.

In a statement posted on its Twitter handle, Zera said the maximum pump price of diesel and petrol had been set slightly above $11 per litre.

“Please be advised that prices for diesel and petrol effective on Monday 23 September 2019 are set at $12,08 and $11,55 respectively,” read the statement.

This comes a week after Zera increased the price of a litre of petrol to $10,41 from $9,95 while the price of diesel jumped from $10,42 to $10,89.

“The changes in the fuel prices are due to the FOB (Free on Board) price movements and the revised duty regime (SI 161 of 2019),” read the statement.

FOB basically refers to costs involved in shipping the product in line with changes on the international market.

“Operators may, however, sell at prices below the cap depending on their trading advantages,” read the statement.

Yesterday’s increase marked the fourth increase in the price of petrol and diesel this month. — @michellzvanyanyan2