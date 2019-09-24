By Vanessa Mhizha

Norton member of parliament Temba Mliswa has sensationally claimed that he received a cold shoulder from the late Robert Mugabe’s widow Grace, Zim Morning Post has learnt.

Mliswa claims that he was denied access to the Mugabe residence popularly known as the Blue Roof when he wanted to convey his condolences to the family.

Mliswa registered his concerns via micro blogging site Twitter.

“I went to go and pay my respects to the family of the late RGM this morning at “the Blue Roof”. Unfortunately a few minutes after producing my ID as requested I was informed that the former First Lady wasn’t in. Nonetheless, the family is in my thoughts & prayers” read his tweet.

Mliswa was denied access at a time when the Economic Freedom Fighters leader, Julius Malema, is in the country to convey his condolences to Grace Mugabe.

In an interview with the Zim Morning Post, Mliswa said he is happy that he has done his part.

“I have played my party. I didn’t know that paying respects to the dead can be denied.

“In our culture we do not do that. If anything what I did is just out of respect. I could have chosen not to go there given how she (Grace) treated me when I was expelled from Zanu PF,” Mliswa said.

Mliswa has not enjoyed a cordial relationship with Grace as he has been one of the frontrunners in denouncing her alleged interference into the day to day runnings of the presidium during his late husband’s reign.

He openly accused the former First Lady of trying to to usurp power and also instrumental in the sacking of the then vice president Emmerson Mnangagwa who later returned to take over the levers of power in 2017. Zim Morning Post