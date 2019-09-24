Ricky Zililo, Senior Sports Reporter

WINGER Cleopas Kapupurika is back from injury and should give Highlanders another attacking dimension when they take on Bulawayo Chiefs in a re-arranged Castle Lager Premier Soccer League match at Barbourfields Stadium tomorrow.

Kapupurika has been out of action since July, missing Highlanders’ last seven games due to a knee injury picked up during Bosso’s 1-1 draw against Manica Diamonds.

Bosso coach Mandla Mpofu said:

“Cleopas is back and is available for selection for the game against Bulawayo Chiefs.

“It’s good to have him back after a long injury layoff and his availability gives us another dimension.

“Defender Bukhosi Ncube is also back after a successful knee operation and has been training well. He looks sharp and could be available for selection in two weeks’ time.”

It is tomorrow’s encounter that Mpofu and his charges are hoping to win and move away from the red zone.

Highlanders are in 13th position with 25 points, just a point above TelOne, who occupy the last relegation slot.

Chiefs are second from the bottom of the table with 21 points and will be out to build on the 2-0 win over Yadah to move up the ladder.

Mpofu said they need to be clinical against Chiefs, a side that stunned Highlanders 1-0 last season.

“Chiefs are tricky opponents, but if we stick to our game plan and maintain the same mentality that we displayed against Hwange, and be more clinical in front of goal, I believe we will be ok.

“I want the players to go out there and enjoy themselves, avoid any pressure and concentrate on doing their jobs.

“What we’ve been saying in our camp is that we don’t want to go down in history as the worst performers, meaning we have to up our game and that starts with the Chiefs’ outing,” said Mpofu.

Bosso will look up to goalkeeper Ariel Sibanda, defenders Peter Muduhwa and McClive Phiri, midfielder Nqobizitha Masuku and striker Prince Dube, who were with the national team that beat Lesotho 3-1 in a Chan qualifier.

Dube scored a brace for the national team and hopes will be high that he brings along his scoring boots for the Chiefs’ encounter.

Chiefs have goalkeeper David Bizabani, defenders Shadreck Nyahwa, Malvin Mkolo and Brandon Mpofu, midfielder Lucky Ndlela as well as striker Farau Matare to look up to for a positive outcome against Bosso.

Fixtures

Tomorrow: Chicken Inn v Herentals (Luveve), Bulawayo Chiefs v Highlanders (Barbourfields)

Table

P W D L F A GD Pts

Caps United 23 12 5 6 38 28 10 41

FC Platinum 23 11 7 5 23 11 12 40

ZPC Kariba 23 11 7 5 23 16 7 40

Chicken Inn 22 11 5 6 32 16 16 38

Black Rhinos 23 10 6 7 23 21 2 36

Dynamos 23 8 10 5 21 18 3 34

Triangle United 23 9 6 8 30 27 3 33

Ngezi Platinum 23 8 8 7 20 17 3 32

Manica Diamonds 23 8 8 7 26 22 4 32

Chapungu 23 7 8 7 24 23 1 29

Hwange 23 6 9 8 21 27 -6 27

Mushowani Stars 23 6 8 9 24 28 -4 26

Highlanders 22 5 10 7 13 17 -4 25

Harare City 23 7 4 12 21 26 -5 25

TelOne 23 4 12 7 19 24 -5 24

Herentals 22 4 11 7 17 21 -4 23

Bulawayo Chiefs 22 5 6 11 20 35 -15 21

Yadah 23 4 8 11 17 32 -15 20

— @ZililoR