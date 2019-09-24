The evolution of independent record label Kalawa Jazmee Records and its contribution to South African music — particularly kwaito —stole the first day of the Delicious International Food and Music festival at the weekend.

The stable, co-founded by DJ Oskido, curated a nostalgic and high-octane two-hour set that featured almost every artiste it has worked with throughout its 25-year rich history.

Mafikizolo, Boom Shaka, Bongo Maffin, Thebe, Unathi Nkayi, Trompies, Heavy K, DJ Zinhle, Dr Malinga, Professor, Tamara Dey, Alaska, Busiswa, AB Crazy, Nokwazi, Candy Tsa Mandebele and Uhuru were among those that graced the stage in Johannesburg on Saturday.

According to Oskido, it took about three months to organise everything.

Kalawa’s set, which got almost everyone on their feet, kick-started with the performance of 90s super hit It’s About Time by Boom Shaka.

Festival director Lloyd Cornwall presented Oskido with an undisclosed amount of money raised to donate to a charity of his choice.

But Oskido surprised everyone when he offered the money to Kalawa Jazmee co-founder, Don Laka.

“Don paved the way for all of us. We wouldn’t be here if it wasn’t for him,” Oskido said.

“It wasn’t that difficult to get everyone on that stage. When people hear about such an idea they put aside their differences and say let’s do this. Every second of it was my favourite and to see everything come together was magical.”

British singer Corinne Bailey Rae took concert goers down memory lane with her classics Like a Star and Put Your Records On. — Sowetan