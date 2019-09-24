Bongani Ndlovu, Showbiz Correspondent

UP-AND-COMING music producer/artiste Murphy Cubic feels blessed after producing three songs for award-winning South Africa house artiste Holly Rey on her upcoming EP titled You.

The eight-track EP for Holly Rey (real name Holly Wasserfall), who is famed for house track Deeper, will be released this Friday. Murphy Cubic (real name Mefibosheth Kesani Ncube) produced the title track, Give Me back and Late Night Lover.

Murphy Cubic said he was humbled to have produced songs for Holly Rey, an artiste who won a South African Music Award for Record of the Year this year.

“I feel blessed. It’s a dream come true to have worked with Holly Rey and it shows that my art is of top quality. This also shows that Zimbabwe is ready for the world,” said Murphy Cubic.

He said he met Holly Rey through social media.

“I first heard her music on YouTube through the song Deeper. Around January this year, I followed her on Instagram and got hold of her email address. I then sent her two beats and she responded saying she liked one of them, one which was used on the title track You.

“About two months ago, I got the chance to travel to South Africa to work with her on the EP. This is where I produced Give Me Back and Late Night Lover,” recounted Murphy Cubic.

This seal of approval for his music seems to have come at the right time as Murphy Cubic recently released a track titled Karo targeted at uplifting women. The funky house song features two vocalists, MJ Sings and The Music. He said the track is a precursor to his EP that is set to be released towards the end of the year.

“Karo is the definition of every woman who’s killing it in any field that’s male dominated. Many times, women are portrayed as shallow, but Karo is a lady that carries herself with beauty and brains,” said Murphy Cubic.

The next step, Murphy Cubic said, is to take his music internationally. “I decided to come up with an EP as a way to introduce myself as an artiste and not only a producer. My dream is to become one of the greatest creatives and be on big platforms like Ultra and Coachella.”

The Nketa 9-born musician, who has been working very hard, said he was inspired to be a music producer by South Africa’s DJ Kent.

“I started music in 2014 when I listened to DJ Kent’s songs. I got drawn by the beauty of how he told stories through music and as someone who was shy, I found comfort in releasing my energy through his music,” said Murphy Cubic.

Over the years, Murphy Cubic has produced for Mzansi hip hop artiste MaE on his collaboration with Zimbabwe’s Thuts Rodney, MJ Sings’ EP — Soul & Mind and Lee McHoney’s Sana album. Once in a while, he dabbles in producing film scores for television dramas such as Dlala Ngamla that airs on ZBCtv.