Oliver Kazunga, Senior Business Reporter

PREMIER African Minerals will soon meet the Mining Affairs Board over the company’s application for an Exclusive Prospecting Order (EPO) at its Zulu Lithium and Tantalite project in Matabeleland South province.

The Zimbabwe-focused and diversified mining group, which recently applied for the EPO at Zulu, also announced in July this year that it was waiting for Zesa to hook its RHA Tungsten Mine up to the national grid to enable production to get underway within four months.

Chief executive officer, Mr George Roach said: “I am pleased to be able to confirm that we have a further invitation to attend a meeting with the Mining Affairs Board in Harare at the end of this month in regard to the ongoing exclusive prospecting order application at our Zulu Lithium and Tantalum project”.

He also said site work at Zulu has begun with the construction of a suitable substation for electrification of the mine.

“In respect of RHA Tungsten Mine, site work has commenced with the construction of a suitable substation for electrification of the mine.

“We have also been able to better assess the overall funding still required…I expect to be in a position to better assess the timeline for a return to production thereafter,” said Mr Roach.

Meanwhile, Premier has said that its non-executive director and chairman, Mr Michael Foster, has resigned. Mr Roach will assume the vacant position as interim chairman for an initial period of 30 days.

Premier African Minerals is a multi-commodity mining and natural resource development company focused on Southern Africa with its RHA Tungsten and Zulu Lithium projects in Zimbabwe.

The company has a diverse portfolio of projects, which include tungsten, rare earth elements, lithium and tantalum in Zimbabwe, encompassing brownfield projects with near-term production potential to grass-roots exploration.

In addition, the firm holds 5 010 333 shares in Circum Minerals Limited, the owners of the Danakil Potash Project in Ethiopia, which has the potential to be a world class asset. – @okazunga