TRIANGLE coach Taurai Mangwiro believes Yadah gave his team a reality check ahead of their Caf Confederation Cup battle against Azam of Tanzania at Barbourfields. The Sugar Sugar Boys carry a 1-0 lead from the first leg in Tanzania. But, ahead of the second leg in Bulawayo, Mangwiro’s men gave away a 2-0 lead to lose 2-3 to basement side Yadah Stars. “We were careless. We made a lot of technical errors and they punished us,’’ the coach said. “It’s the second time for me at Triangle that we have thrown away a lead.

“The other time was in 2017 when we lost to Black Rhinos in the Chibuku Cup. “But, it will be a different competition against Azam on Saturday. We have not conceded in the three outings we played in the competition. “And, we hope we will be able to carry that form into the weekend game.’’

Triangle have been enjoying fine form with Mangwiro and forward Allan Tavarwisa winning the August Coach and Player of the Month awards. They were on cue on Sunday when Tavarwisa put them ahead in the 20th minute. Timothy January doubled the lead soon after the restart but Yadah reduced arrears on the hour mark with a well-taken goal from Paddington Nyamukura.

Wellington Kamudyariwa levelled terms from the spot after Obey Mwerahari handled inside the box.

Yadah completed their comeback by scoring their third goal through veteran striker Ralph Matema.