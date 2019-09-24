Ricky Zililo, Senior Sports Reporter

ARMY sponsored Southern Region Division One League sides Indlovu Iyanyathela of Bulawayo and Hwange-based Moto Moto had a nightmare weekend, conceding a total of 18 goals.

Indlovu Iyanyathela were hammered 5-0 by Bulawayo City, with goals from Trevor Ndlovu, who got a hat trick, and Darryl Nyandoro’s brace.

Before that hammering, Indlovu Iyanyathela had conceded the least number of goals in the league, just six from 18 outings.

Just after the City and Indlovu Iyanyathela’s encounter, Moto Moto paid dearly for poor travelling arrangements as they were crushed 13-0 by log leaders Talen Vision.

Moto Moto travelled by train from Hwange and it arrived late in Bulawayo, resulting in the team heading straight to the match venue after disembarking.

Vision striker Grey Kufandada scored four goals in the first 36 minutes. Brian Muza grabbed a hat trick, with Adonis Nyoni and Adrian Banana each scoring a brace. Veteran striker Obadiah Tarumbwa and Mandlenkosi Gasela chipped in with a goal each.

The big win for Vision saw them extending their unbeaten run to 21 games and open a four-point lead over City. Vision have 49 points from 21 games.

At the tail end, anchors Mosi Rovers shared the spoils with Binga Pirates in a 0-0 draw, while second from the bottom Casmyn lost 2-0 to Makomo.

Results

Friday: Bulawayo City 5-0 Indlovu Iyanyathela, Talen Vision 13-0 Moto Moto

Saturday: CIWU 0-3 Bosso 90, ZPC Hwange 2-0 Mainline, Arenel Movers 0-1 Ajax Hotspurs, Makomo 2-0 Casmyn

Sunday: Mosi Rovers 0-0 Binga Pirates

Table

P W D L F A GD Pts

Talen Vision 21 14 7 0 44 7 37 49

Bulawayo City 20 13 6 1 41 9 32 45

ZPC Hwange 21 11 6 4 21 10 11 39

Makomo 19 8 7 4 26 15 11 31

CIWU 20 8 6 6 22 19 3 30

Bosso 90 20 7 8 5 27 22 5 29

I/Iyanyathela 19 7 7 5 19 11 8 28

Ajax Hotspurs 19 7 4 8 24 26 -2 25

Binga Pirates 19 6 5 7 16 17 -1 24

Mainline 20 5 6 9 20 27 -7 21

Arenel Movers 20 3 8 9 14 27 -13 17

Motomoto 19 4 5 10 13 37 -25 17

Toronto 20 4 5 11 16 43 -27 17

Casmyn 20 4 4 12 14 26 -12 16

Mosi Rovers 21 3 5 13 11 31 -21 13

– ZililoR