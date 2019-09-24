By Zvikomborero Parafini

Former Minister of Primary and Secondary Education Lazarus Dokora was yesterday issued with a warrant of arrest after he absconded court.

Dokora who made a counter complaint against his wife’s domestic abuse charges as well as malicious damage to property was yesterday issued with a warrant of arrest after he failed to appear in court as ordered by court.

Allegations are that on August 5, Dokora left home around 7am for work leaving his ex-wife Mercy Hanyani ,31, in the company of the informant Gamuchirai Dokora and other witnesses.

It is further alleged that Hanyani went to the cottage holding an unknown metal bar and broke down the door to their cottage damaging the lock in the process.

The court further heard that she returned to the main house and spilt some mealie meal and instant maheu on the kitchen floor and removed a single gas cooker top that has not been located to date.

It is further alleged that during her stay at the house, she would cause some series of actions to cause commotion and emotional disturbances at the house by spilling a boiling pot of meat in the garden to feed the dogs or pouring water on the firewood prohibiting other members of the house from cooking.

Last month, Dokora appeared in court for beating up his former wife.

Strike Matongera appeared for the State. H-Metro