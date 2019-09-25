The past 10 years wouldn’t have been possible without you. Thank you!

Apple is rolling out iOS 13.1 just a week after the initial release of iOS 13. As announced by Apple earlier, the update will be available to a number of smartphones going right back to the iPhone Special Edition, which was launched 3 years ago. Not only that, even the 7th-generation iPod Touch will receive the incoming update. The entire list of devices to receive the new software is as follows:

iPhone 6s

iPhone 6s Plus

iPhone SE

iPhone 7

iPhone 7 Plus

iPhone 8

iPhone 8 Plus

iPhone X

iPhone XR

iPhone XS

iPhone XS Max

iPod touch (7th gen)

Why you need to update

iOS 13.1 brings a number of key bugfixes and features to iPhones. Here’s what you need to know:

iOS 13.1 fixes a key security bug that allowed anyone to view an iPhone user’s contacts without unlocking the device using simple voiceover feature from Siri during a FaceTime call.

It also fixes a bug with location permission that changed the privacy setting to “Ask Next Time” if a user had selected never to share their location detail for an app.

iOS 13.1 brings the ETA feature to Maps which allows the iPhone user to share their expected time of arrival with their family and friends right from within the apps.

It also brings a new feature to Apple Music that allows the user to see the lyrics to song that is playing in a Karaoke style format.

The Shortcuts apps has become a tad bit smarter. It now suggests automations for your personal routine.

Alongside iOS 13, Apple is also rolling out iPadOS 13.1, which is basically a re-branded version of iOS with better support for larger screens. The optimizations include tweaked icon sizes, Split-screen view to run multiple apps simultaneously and more.