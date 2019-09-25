Ricky Zililo, Senior Sports Reporter

Chicken Inn 4-1 Herentals

CHICKEN Inn FC players reacted positively to coach Joey Antipas’ tongue-lashing after last week’s 0-2 home defeat to Manica Diamonds when they beat Herentals 4-1 in a re-arranged Premiership match played at Luveve Stadium yesterday.

The move by Antipas to detain the players for about three-hours and read the riot act after their loss to Manica Diamonds played the trick as Chicken Inn showed the desire to win from the first whistle.

Knowing that a victory was going to take them to the top of the table as they continue with their championship hunt, the Gamecocks who survived a seventh minute Herentals scare, fired four goals. Young Tinotenda Benza was hesitant to stab the ball home with acres of space in the box before being dispossessed of the ball.

The 2015 champions sit at the top due to a superior goal difference, tied on 41 points after 23 outings with Harare giants Caps United.

A spectacular goal by defensive midfielder Tichaona Chipunza, about five metres from the centre line in the Herentals half caught Herentals goalie Simbarashe Gondo who was off his goal line unaware in the 24th minute.

Five minutes before the break Bret Amidu capitalised on a defensive boob by Carlos Mavhurume whose effort to play a back pass backfired as the former intercepted the ball and hit a shot past an advancing Gondo.

Amidu completed his brace in the 51st minute, finishing off a George Majika goal bound effort on the line. Majika punished Herentals for sloppy defending, ghosting on the blindside to “steal” a loose ball, leading to Chicken Inn’s third goal.

The Gamecocks restricted Herentals to the back foot with midfielder Innocent Mucheneka putting the game to bed with a well-struck, long-range shot that left Gondo rooted on spot in the 67th minute.

Herentals got their face-saver from Juan Mutudza in the 90th minute, a goal that Antipas felt they could have avoided.

“This was a perfect result as we took our chances well. It wasn’t the most fluid performance but at this stage of the season what matters are maximum points. We still have to work on our cohesion of play and concentration, especially at the back because we wanted a clean sheet but conceded due to lack of concentration,” said Antipas.

Herentals coach Kumbirai Mutiwekuziva said: “We gifted Chicken Inn all the goals because of the mistakes we made. We are in a very difficult situation and have to work on our defence going forward. I’m happy with how we play in the midfield and strike force.”

Teams

Chicken Inn: Donovan Bernard, Passmore Bernard (Ben Nyahunzwi, 81st minute), Nyasha Gurende, Liberty Chakaroma, Guide Goddard, Tichaona Chipunza, Bret Amidu, Innocent Mucheneka, Valentine Kadonzvo, Sipho Ndlovu (Clemence Matawu, 58th minute), George Majika (Nicole Mutatiwa, 85th minute)

Herentals: Simbarashe Gondo, Carlos Mavhurume, Gibson Chinobva, Brighton Majarira, Wilmore Chimbetu, Juan Mutudza, Innocent Benza (Salif Cheya, 65th minute), Richard Hachiro, William Kapumha (Archmore Majarira, 61st minute), Peter Chota, Tinotenda Benza (Kelvin Bingala, 58th minute)