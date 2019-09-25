Tendai Rupapa in NEW YORK, USA

The Organisation of African First Ladies for Development (OAFLAD) has implored the private sector to support its initiatives towards promoting development on the continent, with a special focus towards youth and women empowerment.

OAFLAD is an advocacy organisation of African First Ladies that seeks to leverage on their unique positions to advocate for policies that make health services and laws that boost women and youth socio-economic development accessible to all.

First Lady Auxillia Mnangagwa is vice president of the organisation.

During a fundraising dinner here on Monday hosted by an American company, Chevron Corporation, Amai Mnangagwa, who is a youth and women empowerment lobbyist, took the opportunity to mingle with her counterparts.

The function was held on the sidelines of the ongoing 74th ordinary session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) and its theme was: “Mobilising the private sector.”

OAFLAD president, Congolese First Lady Antoinette Sassou Nguesso, said the private sector played a leading role in creating economic growth, leading to poverty alleviation and development of communities.

“It is important for the private sector to support the work of the African First Ladies,” she said. “I would also like to take this opportunity to thank those who are already supporting our vision of a developed Africa with healthy and empowered youth and women.

“We need the private sector to partner us so that we reach the goals we have set. We cannot do it alone; we need your support.

“As African First Ladies, we will not tire, we will continue creating dialogue and working hard for the betterment of our countries and the continent at large. If we walk together, we can go far and succeed in developing the continent.”

Chevron Corporation managing director Mr Derek Magness pledged his company’s support, adding that the vision of OAFLAD was commendable and should be given the support it deserves.

“The African First Ladies are doing a wonderful job contributing to the health and well-being of children, the youths and women,” he said. “To achieve all their goals, they need our support as the private sector.”

Mr Magness said Chevron Corporation had been working with various African countries towards improving health care for all citizens.

Amai Mnangagwa, who is passionate about women empowerment, was voted OAFLAD vice president in recognition of her philanthropic work and assistance to the less privileged in Zimbabwe.

She was appointed following an election during the 23rd OAFLAD’s General Assembly meeting which ran concurrently with the African Union’s Extraordinary Summit.

In line with OAFLAD’s and her charity organisation Angel of Hope Foundation’s vision, the First Lady is seized with the upliftment of neglected communities.

She is of the vision that for any nation to prosper there is need to develop extensively its human capital base.