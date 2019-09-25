Wayne Chiridza, Showbiz Reporter

A HISTORY Quiz and dinner will be hosted at the ZITF Tea Room on Friday evening to celebrate Bulawayo at 125 years.

The dinner is being hosted by tour guide, Paul Hubbard, who was recently rated as one of the top 10 guides in Africa by Condé Nast Traveller (USA) through his Hubbard’s Historical Tours.

Hubbard’s Historical Tours specialise in historical and archaeological tours throughout Zimbabwe and this quiz and dinner will be a first in the city. Guests will be quizzed on their knowledge of Bulawayo’s history since its foundation.

Nokuthula Ncube, Hubbard’s Historical Tours spokesperson, said: “The quiz is mainly about Bulawayo’s history as we’re celebrating its 125 years. It’s meant to test people’s knowledge and educate those who don’t know about the city’s history.

“It’s also about having fun and interacting with others – that’s what we’re about at Hubbard’s Historical Tours. We focus mainly on interacting and connecting people.”

Ncube said Hubbard will be the quiz master with a prize set to be given to the winner.

“After dinner, a prize will be given to the winner of the quiz and we’re hoping to make this an annual event, depending on the reception that we’ll get on Friday.” To be part of the quiz and dinner, Ncube said people should visit the Hubbard’s Historical Tours offices at The Academy of Music. ZW$125 will be charged with the event set to kick off at 6PM. – @waynecas