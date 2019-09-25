Innocent Kurira, Sports Reporter

INJANI Waterfront in Gwanda will play host to the Zimbabwe Boxing Federation (ZBF) national boxing tournament on Saturday.

Clubs set to participate in the event are Zimbabwe National Army, Air Force of Zimbabwe, Nketa, Sikhulile, Lobengula, Bulawayo West, Victoria Falls Academy, Gweru City Council, Chegutu, Chabwino, Prince Edward, Mbare High, Hwange and Gwanda Boxing Club.

Boxing promoter, Tomang Pindi said: “We have been overwhelmed by calls to bring boxing back to Gwanda after we hosted a successful show at Injanji Waterfront in 2017. This will be more of a family fun day as we expect to start early in the day.

“The event will be free of charge for the public. There will be braai and refreshments as well as entertainment by DJs and live performances by local artistes.”

Gwanda Boxing Club coach Clinton Walderman said his boxers were ready to spar with top boxers from across the country.

“We are excited to be hosting clubs from all provinces.

“I would like to encourage people to come in their numbers and have fun, as this is a free event and there will be fireworks in the ring,” he said. – @innocentskizoe