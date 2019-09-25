Bongani Ndlovu, Showbiz Correspondent

THE Spring Feelings Jazz & Soul Concert that was supposed to be held last month will now be held this Saturday at Impala Events Centre (along Khami Road) in Bulawayo.

Unfortunately, guitarist Louis Mhlanga, who was one of the headline acts, will no longer be part of the proceedings as he has another commitment elsewhere on Saturday. Nigerian guitarist, Kunle Ayo, has replaced Mhlanga and will be joined on stage by saxophonist Ola Sax. Local acts; Jeys Marabini, The Cool Crooners, Mr Prince, The Bulawayo Jazz Club and Triple C will also perform.

One of the organisers of the jazz concert, Sibonginkosi Tshabalala of Big Scale Promotions, said all was in place for the event with which they hope to revive the jazz genre in Bulawayo. He said Mhlanga’s fans should not be disheartened as they are planning to bring him to the city next month.

“After the postponement of the festival last month, we’ve rescheduled and are ready to roll. Louis Mhlanga can’t make it, unfortunately, because he was already booked for the new date. However, we’re organising another show for him in Bulawayo next month.”

The second edition of the Spring Feelings Jazz & Soul Concert is set to see jazz music engulfing the city. Last year, the concert played host to the late Dr Oliver Mtukudzi which was his last show in Bulawayo before his untimely death early this year.