Sikhumbuzo Moyo, Senior Sports Reporter

GABORONE United have dismissed reports that legendary Zimbabwean footballer Madinda “Khathazile” Ndlovu has passed away in a Botswana private hospital.

Social media was awash with rumours yesterday that the former Zimbabwe and Highlanders’ speedster had passed away after failing to recover from a stroke he suffered while conducting a training session earlier this month.

“He is alive and making a tremendous recovery. These rumours doing the rounds that he is no more are not true at all,” Gaborone United chairman Boitumelo Nsunge told Chronicle Sport yesterday.

Ndlovu has been in hospital since early this month after suffering a stroke due to what Gaborone United said was a blood clot.

He was initially admitted to the intensive care unit and was unable to speak or move his lips, but made a dramatic recovery after a few days, resulting in doctors moving him from the ICU.

Following some consultations between him and the club, a new coach, Serbian Nikola Kavazovic, was appointed last week to take charge of the club’s dugout.

“We have taken into consideration the health of Madinda hence the appointment of Nikola. The boss (Nicholas Zakhem) has engaged Madinda before this appointment,” said Gaborone United general manager Thaphelo Mothusi.