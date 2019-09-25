Walter Mswazie in Masvingo

THERE will be no cattle exhibition at the 2019 Masvingo Provincial Agricultural Show, which begins here tomorrow, due to incidents of the foot and mouth disease.

Masvingo Show Society president, Mr Phillip Mauta, said the stage was ready for the four-day business fair but stated that the livestock exhibition was out.

“We received an overwhelming response from exhibitors this year and I promise exhibitors together with show goers, an action packed event.

“We are not going to have cattle exhibitions due to incidents of FMD (foot and mouth disease) in the province,” he said.

About 150 exhibitors drawn from different sectors are scheduled to participate and Minister of State for Provincial Affairs, Ezra Chadzamira, among other dignitaries are scheduled to grace the event, themed “Practical solutions for economic growth”.

“We have already attracted 150 organisations and today we are expecting farmers to start arriving. Everything is now in place for the show,” said Mr Mauta.

He said many exhibitors were still coming, adding that the show would provide opportunity to companies including small to medium enterprises (SMEs) to share experiences and strike deals towards improving their businesses.

Mr Mauta said the show society believes in President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s vision of achieving an upper middle income economy by 2030. — @walterbmswazie2