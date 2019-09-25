Harare Bureau

ZIMBABWE Stock Exchange-listed cement producer, PPC, has appointed Mr Roland van Wijnen, a former Lafarge Holcim executive, as its new chief executive officer (CEO).

Mr Van Wijnen, originally from the Netherlands, will be replacing Johan Claassen with effect from October 1, 2019.

The search for a CEO to succeed Claassen began in November 2018 when he announced he was taking early retirement.

Van Wijnen was previously CEO of some of Holcim’s Eastern European businesses between 2005 and 2010, and also acted as CEO of Holcim’s global trading business before the Lafarge Holcim merger. He has worked for Lafarge Holcim for 17 years, and now joins PPC with a four-year contract.

Roland van Wijnen was previously CEO of the listed Philippines business, which is similar in size to PPC.

In a statement, the South Africa-headquartered PPC board said the new CEO would be tasked with building and developing its executive team and “accelerating the process of turning PPC into a high-performance organisation that offers superior products and solutions to customers”.

“The board is pleased to announce that Roland’s work permit has been issued and that he will formally take over from Johan Claassen with effect from 1 October 2019. The board would like to thank Johan for his commitment, hard work, and loyalty to PPC,” said PPC.