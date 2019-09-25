The past 10 years wouldn’t have been possible without you. Thank you!

The Financial Intelligence Unit, an RBZ department which deals with money-related crimes, has issued a statement dismissing social media reports that it had unfrozen bank accounts it froze last week. The bank accounts held by four companies were frozen as they are reportedly being used for money laundering and proping up the forex black market. In a notice, Financial Intelligence Unit said:

Among the companies whose bank accounts are frozen is Sakunda Holdings that’s owned by Kudakwashe Tagwirei, a close buddy of President Mnangagwa. Kudakwa Tagwire, through Sakunda has widely been suspected of being one of the few big wigs that have a hand in the forex black market but no formal investigations had ever been undertaken based on these suspicious until last week.

Following the freezing of the bank accounts last week, the black market seemingly reacted to the news and took a sudden tumble which reportedly translated into losses for many money-changers. However, the black market rates is now on an upward trend since Monday which gave birth to reports that Sakunda and others’ bank accounts had been unfrozen.