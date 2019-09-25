Michell Zvanyanya, Chronicle Reporter

THIRTY schools from Tsholotsho, Bubi and Matobo district have received vouchers for Maths and Science textbooks from the Rotary Club of Bulawayo South.

The three districts in Matabeleland North and Matabeleland South provinces have benefited from a US$129 700 two-year programme sponsored by Rotarians.

The provision of vouchers to the schools marked the commissioning of the Rotary Club “Matabeleland Schools Education Enhancement Project” which has been running for almost two years.

The Rotary Club Bulawayo South partnered with the Rotary Foundation, Rotary District 5060 and Rotary Club of Kamloops West in Canada in implementing the project.

School heads and representatives from 30 schools attended the handover ceremony running under this year’s theme “Rotary Connects the World.”

Addressing delegates at the event, Rotary Club Bulawayo South president, Ms Nomuhle Nyoni, said the total value of the holistic project was US$129 700 and each school further received a voucher worth ZW$7 440 for textbooks. Ms Nyoni commended the Canadian Government for funding the project over the past two years.

“The schools enhancement project comprised the provision of 1 500 desks and 50 chairs to 30 schools bringing it to a total of 90 700. The second part of the project involved a week long STEM refresher course training offered to the top three teachers from each of the schools in April 2018 which was facilitated by lecturers from UCE and HTC,” she said.

“The third part of the project involves the provision of ZW$7 440 vouchers for Maths and Science textbooks for each of the 30 schools. The total value of the project was US$129 700.”

Ms Nyoni said the club has been working with District School Inspectors (DSIs) from the three districts during the project.

“We were also assisted by our cooperating partners – the Collin Nyabadza Children’s Voice Charitable Trust and the Vine Bookshop,” she said.

Ms Nyoni commended the heads and teachers from the schools for their commitment and participation, saying they should now take responsibility for the furniture and books received by the schools.

“The project has connected the teachers and children of 30 schools in Matabeleland to local Rotarians and to Rotarians in Canada. We trust that the staff and children will greatly benefit.

“We feel privileged to have been involved and to be able to make an impact in educating our children,” she said. — @michellzvanyanyan2.