Ronald Mashinga, Sports Reporter

ZIMBABWEAN basketball referee, Tarisai Madzikanda, has been graded and qualified as an International Federation International Basketball Association (FIBA) match official.

Madzikanda’s involvement in officiating basketball matches started in 2010 at the age of 21.

He has been granted a white licence, which entitles him to officiate international games for all senior and junior level games.

“It means a lot to me. I have been involved in basketball for a very long time and this is a great opportunity for me. I hope to make the nation proud,” said Madzikanda.

“I have a white licence at the moment because what FIBA put you under the white category if you are below the age of 35 to gain experience before getting a black licence.”

Officials with black licences are eligible to officiate international games at all senior and junior levels.

The concept of game officials’ licensing was first presented to the FIBA Technical Commission in 2013.

The system was first implemented from 2017 and has yielded almost 800 international referees and 300 commissioners to develop the most effective system for the new game officials’ licensing.

“He (Madzikanda) can now handle international assignments. It is an achievement for Bulawayo basketball,” said Bulawayo Basketball Association secretary-general, Francis Dube.