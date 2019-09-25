Shoko Festival, Zimbabwe’s biggest and longest running urban culture festival is set to kick off this week running from the 27th to 29th September 2019 in Harare and Chitungwiza.

The festival has just announced the addition of popular artist, Nutty O to the headline acts.

Other headline acts include top South African comedian Celeste Ntuli, Mozambican rapper Simba Sitoi, Vimbai Zimuto and ZimDancehall supremo Bazooker.

“We’re happy that Nutty O is joining the line up and bringing his infectious live show to the Shoko stage.”

“This year Shoko has a lot of fresh new programming happening. This includes our Creative South initiative that brings in acts from Mozambique, Botswana and Zambia, our Mash Ups that are gonna showcase some brand new music collaborations, the first ever Women Create Worlds Summit as well as the Shoko Comedy Night which is gonna present a never-seen-before comedy show.” says Shoko Festival Director Comrade Fatso.

The festival moves to Chitungwiza for the main event, the Peace In The Hood Concert at Unit L Community Hall Grounds on Sunday 29th September.

Peace In The Hood, which will be hosted by Chitungwiza native Dhadza D, will be headlined by popular ZimDancehall acts Bazooker and Nutty O.

As part of its Mash Ups programming Shoko Festival has also curated some brand new unexpected collaborations for the event, putting together Vimbai Zimuto with Kikky Badass while rapper Noble Styles will join forces with the Air Force Band in a collaboration that promises fireworks.

Southern Africa will also be well represented through Shoko’s new Creative South initiative which will see Zambian poet Ludo, Mozambican rapper Simba Sitoi and rising Botswana rapper, Wicked Jono on the stage.

Simba Sitoi is a Mozambican hip hop pioneer who has opened for hip hop legend Mos Def and is the first act from his country to sign with UK Hip Hop label BBE. This year Peace in The Hood will also feature for the first time The Grand Hustle, a large festival-sized version of the popular monthly market – Hustlers Market.

The popular Shoko Comedy Night – running under the theme ‘Return Of The Zim Dollar’ – will be headlined by Celeste Ntuli alongside some of Zimbabwe’s top comedians.

Celeste Ntuli is currently riding high on a wave of popularity as one of South Africa’s top comedians.

Celeste picked up two awards at the just ended Comics Choice Awards 2019 (South Africa), winning the ‘Flying Solo Award’ and the ‘Comedy G Award’.

Joining Celeste on stage will be Zimbabwe comedy veteran Doc Vikela, South Africa-based comic Q Dube as well as popular stand up comedians King Kandoro and CKanyiso Dat Guy.

The night, presented by Comrade Fatso, will be a unique comedy event featuring stand up comedy, live skits, funny songs and unexpected guests.

Other acts include Magi from Bustop TV, Kevin Hansen, Louis The Prince of Comedy and ProBeats.

Shoko will also be hosting the eighth edition of the Hub Unconference, Zimbabwe’s leading annual digital media and journalism event, running from the 27th – 28th September at Harare City Library.

The Hub will bring together artists, students, journalists, developers and politicians to explore emerging trends in social media, journalism and civic tech.

Special guests include Zimbabwean-born award winning journalist and former CNN anchor Robyn Kriel, award winning Hollywood lighting Director Christian Epps and Deutsche Welle Journalist Faten Jebai from Lebanon. Attendees can also take part in a Drone party as well as attend Mobile Journalism Workshops, Music Business workshop, and attend the 1st edition of the Women Create Worlds Summit.