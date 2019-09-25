The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) yesterday filed an urgent chamber application seeking the correction of an earlier court order interdicting them from preventing the release of the Zimbabwe Hospital Doctors’ Association (ZHDA) acting leader Dr Peter Magombeyi’s passport.

The application was made after High Court Judge Justice Happias Zhou had granted the interdict order, compelling the Officer-in-Charge Law and Order, Police Commissioner-General Godwin Matanga, the Home Affairs and Cultural Heritage Minister and Minister Owen Ncube not to prevent Magombeyi directly or indirectly from leaving Zimbabwe for medical purposes.

Dr Peter Magombeyi’s father had earlier on yesterday filed an urgent chamber application for the evacuation of the allegedly abducted doctor to South Africa for medical attention. Mr Kingston Manetswa Magombeyi said his son required medical services which were not available here. — HR.