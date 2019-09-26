NEW DELHI – Sri Lanka will replace Zimbabwe in the Twenty20 series in India in January after the African nation’s suspension by the world governing body, officials said yesterday.

Zimbabwe was suspended by the International Cricket Council in July.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India said Sri Lanka would play a three-match series starting January 5 in Guwahati.

The second Twenty20 match will be played on January 7 in Indore and the third on January 10 in Pune.

Zimbabwe recently played in the tri-nation Twenty20 tournament in Bangladesh, an event not organised by the ICC.

Meanwhile, some of the Chevrons are in Singapore for the T20 International tri-series that start tomorrow.

Singapore will host Zimbabwe and Nepal.

Sean Williams will lead the Chevrons who will open the tournament with a battle against Nepal tomorrow.

A total of six matches will be played in this competition with the three teams playing against each other twice and the side with most points will lift the trophy.

InstaReM has been announced as the title sponsor for this series as the Singapore Cricket Association.

Singapore and Nepal last featured in the T20 World Cup Qualifier in July.

Singapore defeated Nepal comfortably by 82 runs in the last game of the tournament and will be looking to continue their good run in the format.

The tri-series will end with the game between Singapore and Zimbabwe on October 3. – AFP.