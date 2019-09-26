Michell Zvanyanya, Chronicle Reporter

Bulawayo residents have 30 days within which to file objections to the proposed $507 million Bulawayo City Council supplementary budget.

The supplementary budget which is the second this year will see rates and other service charges increasing by up to 300 percent if it is approved by Government.

The municipality has also proposed a $2, 8 billion budget for 2020 that will result in further increases of up to 400 percent in rates and other service charges.

Presenting the proposed supplementary budget on Monday, Ward 25 Councillor Mzama Dube who was standing in for the Finance and Development Committee chairperson Councillor Mlandu Ncube, said the supplementary budget was meant to ensure effective service delivery up to the end of the year.

He said developments in the macro-economic environment had left the council with no option but to table a supplementary budget meant to increase revenue to enable the local authority to deliver on its mandate of providing services.

Clr Dube said unless council effected the proposed supplementary budget, it will not be able provide the required services for the remaining months of the year.

Meanwhile, Government has approved Zimbabwe National Water Authority (ZINWA)’s water tariff increases.

In a statement yesterday, ZINWA said the increased tariffs were necessitated by the increase in cost of spares, water treatment chemicals, electricity and fuel.

“The Zimbabwe National Water Authority (ZINWA) would like to advise its valued clients and stakeholders that Government through the Minister of Lands, Agriculture, Water, Climate and Rural Resettlement, has approved the realignment of water tariffs charged by ZINWA with effect from September 1, 2019,” read the statement.

“The realigned tariff structure was approved in terms of the Section 30 of the ZINWA (Chapter 20:25) and is meant to ensure the viability of the Authority by striking a delicate balance between affordability and availability of the resource.”

The increased tariffs apply to areas that rely on ZINWA services such as small towns, growth points and rural service centres.

“The realigned tariff structure has been designed in a manner that protects the socially vulnerable such as the elderly, the disabled and child headed families through providing for a special tariff for their first five cubic metres (5000 litres) of water per month. It also rewards efficient use of water and discourages any unnecessary or wasteful use of water by increasing the payable tariff as consumption also increases,” read the statement. — @michellzvanyanyan2.