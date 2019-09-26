Innocent Kurira, Sports Reporter

Bulawayo Chiefs FC 1-3 Highlanders FC

INCOMING Highlanders Dutch coach Hendriek Pieter de Jongh followed proceedings anxiously from the terraces as Bosso demolished struggling Bulawayo Chiefs at Barbourfields Stadium yesterday.

It was the first time Bosso has managed to score more than two goals in a league match this season. On this occasion Bosso finally managed to turn their usual possessional dominance into goals.

Tinashe Makanda who missed a sitter when Bosso drew with Hwange a fortnight ago, made amends for his blunder by firing home a superb brace. The other goal came from Prince Dube, who is fresh from a Warriors brace.

Dube opened the scoring in the 25th minute when he capitalised on a defensive mix-up between Malvin Mkolo and Arthur Ndlovu to slot home from close range.

Makanda got Bosso’s second eight minutes before the break with a beautifully taken free kick on the edge of the box. His curled effort beat Liberty Chirava in goal for Chiefs all systems out.

His second goal in the 56th minute was of rare quality, the striker left the Chiefs defence for dead before slotting home from a tight angle, sending the Bosso faithful who had braved the chilly weather into delirium.

Substitute Desire Shumbanete got Chief’s consolation four minutes before full-time.

The victory ended Bosso’s three game winless streak and they moved two places up the table to 11th position.

A delighted Mandla “Lulu” Mpofu heaped praise on his charges for a splendid performance.

“It took some time for the floodgates to open. There was a little bit of pressure on us given our position on the log. We have been talking about these chances week in week out but l am happy today we were a little bit clinical. Our strikers Dube and Makanda managed to score today which is good. Overall l think we controlled the game from the onset, we took the game to Chiefs who are a difficult team to beat but today it was an unbelievable performance. Getting those three points will be our build up for the upcoming games,” he said.

His opposite number Thulani Sibanda said: “We had planned okay in terms of dropping off and closing down the midfield options for Highlanders whom we forced to play the long ball. The mistake that we did maybe was to drop Isaac Badu for Ndlovu. We felt Ndlovu would come in and do the tracking part of things while Mkolo does the intercepting. But when Highlanders realised that there were no middle options, they played the long ball resulting in those two mistakes that changed the complexion of the game,” said Sibanda.

Teams

Bulawayo Chiefs fc

Liberty Chirava, Brandon Mpofu, Malvin Mkolo, Sikhumbulani Dube, Lucky Ndlela, Arthur Musiyiwa (Darkpata Francis 79 minutes), Kundishora Chakanyuka (Desire Shumbanete 56 minutes), Shadreck Nyahwa, Sherpard Mhlanga, Hughe Chikosa, Arthur Ndlovu (Farau Matare 50 minutes)

Highlanders fc

Ariel Sibanda, Peter Mudhuwa, Andrew Mbeba, Mbongeni Ndlovu, Nqobizitha Masuku, Brian Banda, Divine Mhindirira (Cleopas Kapupurika 76 minutes), Prince Dube (Bukhosi Sibanda 85 minutes), Ray Lunga, McClive Phiri