Sikhumbuzo Moyo, Senior Sports Reporter

AS Zifa continues with their thrust to develop referees in Zimbabwe, 35 rookie match officials are undergoing a week-long Fifa Youth Referees’ Course at Elangeni Training Centre in Bulawayo.

The referees, all below 25 years of age are drawn from the country’s 10 provinces and are being taken through the course by Jerome Damon, a Fifa instructor from South Africa and Mark Mzengo from Malawi as the physical fitness instructor.

A greater number of the attendees, however, is still in their teens.

“The objective is to identify talented referees and nurture them. Fifa encourages investment in youth referees hence their support of the programme.

We requested for three courses at the beginning of the year and l am happy that all three were approved which has never happened before,” said the Zimbabwe Referees’ Chairman and Zifa executive committee member, Bryton Malandule.

He said the association remained committed to developing referees who will raise the country’s flag high in the near future by officiating in international tournaments like the Africa Cup of Nations and even the Fifa World Cup finals.

“People are asking why we don’t have our referees at major tournaments, but it’s a long term process, you will see the fruits of the investment soon.

We hope that from this pool we will have our next Fifa referees.

“What is important is that we monitor their performances, and ensure that they have proper mentorship,” said Malandule.

Meanwhile, four referees who were not part of the Fifa Course for Elite Referees held at the same place two weeks ago will today undergo the mandatory Fifa fitness test. The four, Norman Matemera, Brighton Chimene, Luckson Mhara and Thomas Kusosa were away on international duty when their colleagues were taken through the course by Fifa instructors Felix Tangawarima and Gregory Krzosek from Poland, who is also a fitness expert.