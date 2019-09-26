Brenda Zinyuke, Court Reporter

A DOMESTIC worker from Ntabazinduna has been arrested for allegedly striking his employer with a hammer on the head accusing her of “cheating” on him.

Africa Bhehane (57) allegedly struck Ms Farai Mbuyazwe (32) before hitting her several times against the wall.

Bhehane was not asked to plead to attempted murder when he appeared before Bulawayo Magistrate Ms Ulukile Mlea-Ndlovu.

The magistrate remanded him in custody to October 10.

Prosecuting, Mr Nkathazo Dlodlo said on September 20 at around 8AM, Bhehane went to Ms Mbuyazwe’s homestead to perform his usual duties.

“The accused person confronted the complainant accusing her of cheating on him claiming he had seen messages in her phone,” he said.

Ms Mbuyazwe allegedly questioned Bhehane why he had sent her a message calling her “sweetheart” when they were not in love.

Bhehane allegedly got angry and assaulted Ms Mbuyazwe inflicting serious injuries.

Ms Mbuyazwe was assisted by her neighbours who took her to hospital for medical treatment.

The matter was reported to the police leading to Bhehane’s arrest. — @zinyuke98.