Wayne Chiridza, Showbiz Reporter

PRISON officer, Moreblessing Khumalo, who says she is following her dream to penetrate the local entertainment scene, is taking the music industry by storm.

The talented dancer, DJ and singer known in entertainment circles as Sweet Mobby, is employed by the Zimbabwe Prisons and Correctional Services (ZPCS).

Sweet Mobby who says she is inspired by South African artistes, last year recorded gqom track Isegqom which she has been promoting and is proving popular.

This year Sweet Mobby worked with South Africa-based artiste Diliza on his Amapiano single Ongenamali track where she did the vocals.

She said she started pursuing music three years ago part time time as she works as a prison officer.

“Music is what I’m passionate about so I juggle singing and my work at ZPCS,” she said.

A talented dancer, the 26-year-old featured on Sandra Ndebele’s 2017 Tshibilika music video. She has also worked with talented musicians Mzoe 7, Sugar Shayne, Leeknotic and Mambo Cooperman among others.

Sweet Mobby said she is planning to drop her debut album before the end of they year and looks forward to collaborating with local artistes and those from the region.

“I want my music to go far and that’s why I worked with Diliza. I wish to work with more local and other artists from outside Zimbabwe,” she said.

Sweet Mobby said the reception she has been getting so far motivates her and she believes she has a lot of work to do.

“Penetrating the music industry has never been easy and being recognised takes time,” she said. – @waynecas