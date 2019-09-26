The past 10 years wouldn’t have been possible without you. Thank you!

UNICEF is partnering with Enactus Boost Fellowship to host what I’m sure is the first nutritional hackathon in the country.

The hackathon to be hosted from the 2nd to the 4th of October -at Pandari Hotel- looks to address malnutrition problems through application of ICT.

The Hackathon will commence with an intense session of training and idea development into building of scalable ICT prototype solutions aimed at solving the problems of undernutrition and overnutrition.

The hackathon will be attended by teams with members between ages 10-24. The teams will be composed of members with the following skills;

coding

interest in nutrition/good health

social media marketing

Good entrepreneurial skills

They will present their ideas to a panel of judges and the winning teams will walk away with seed funding, mentorship and support to launch a scaleable business.

PS: The deadline for participants to apply already passed but we look forward to cover the event in the coming week.