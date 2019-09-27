Business Reporter

“THE future of EcoCash is in the Sasai App!”

This was the bold assertion by Cassava Smartech Zimbabwe chief executive officer, Mr Eddie Chibi, as he unveiled the Sasai App’s new features, developed by Cassava Fintec International.

Announcing a $10 million Sasai promotion in Harare on Wednesday, Mr Chibi said the innovative app was set up to harness the power of smartphones and bring the ultimate user convenience.

“The Sasai App was developed to unleash the full power of smartphones, which is what most of our customers using the App will now be experiencing,” he said.

“Using a smartphone, people can now enjoy the power of a much more enhanced global payment environment.”

Mr Chibi said Sasai’s enhanced features, which were added since launch less than two months ago, had turned the App into a tool for every type of communication while at the same time offering payment and Internet-based shopping and entertainment features.

One of the most noticeable features, he said, is “Sasai Explore”, which has now been populated to create a one-stop portal to global services like Amazon, Alibaba and eBay, to name just a few. Mr Chibi said buying goods online had now been greatly simplified, with 135 services now already available on the platform.

He said sending money home for people working and living in the diaspora had been made much cheaper and far quicker than before.

“You can now send money home in less than five minutes, to anyone with a mobile phone, from anywhere in the world,” said Mr Chibi. The company has also unveiled an exciting, new ‘Sasai Bundle,’ a joint initiative between Cassava and Econet Wireless.

“This is similar to the ‘WhatsApp bundle’ in many ways, but it only works on Sasai,” Mr Chibi explained. He said both existing Sasai customers, and new customers downloading the App and registering to the service for the first time, would get a $20 Free Sasai Bundle. New customers would be eligible to get the $20 bundle over the duration of the next 90 days.

Mr Chibi also announced a new, 10-week promotion in which Econet will give Free $100 Bundles to 10 000 customers every week. He said the 10-week promotion would culminate in a grand draw offering three new houses (situated in Ruwa and powered by solar energy) to the luck draw winners. Diasporans who send money to friends and family in Zimbabwe through the Sasai App, also stand a chance to win two houses in Zimbabwe.