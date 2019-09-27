Eddie Chikamhi, Harare Bureau

ZIMBABWE will be looking for a boost when they begin their participation in the T20I Triangular series in Singapore which begins today with a match against Nepal.

The Chevrons will be led on the tour by Sean Williams in a squad that largely reflects the development thrust Zimbabwe Cricket want to embark on.

This will be first T20I status series of matches coordinated by the Singapore Cricket Association after ICC had granted international status for all T20 matches played among member nations in January 2019.

Zimbabwe have dropped to 14th place on the ICC T20I rankings, three places below minnows Nepal, who are their opponents in today’s match.

With no big matches on the horizon, ZC have indicated the tour of Singapore will be development-oriented after including largely untestedplayers such as Tony Munyonga, Daniel Jakiel, Tino Mutombodzi and William Mashinge.

They have also sent in experienced players like Craig Ervine, Regis Chakabva, PJ Moor and skipper Williams.

For the hosts, this series will prove to be a good test for their team who are ranked 21st in official T20I rankings.

Nepal are ranked 11th and Zimbabwe (14).

The hosts are preparing for the ICC T20 World Cup Global Qualifiers in Dubai, UAE in October 2019.

Nepal will miss the Global Qualifiers after losing to Singapore in the decider.

Zimbabwe will be returning to Singapore’s shores after 20 years, having last played in a 50-over Tri-series against India and West Indies in the Singapore Coca-Cola Challenge in 1999.

Zimbabwe squad for Singapore triangular series:

Sean Williams (captain), Regis Chakabva, Brian Chari, Richmond Mutumbami, Neville Madziva, Tinotenda Mutombodzi, Tony Munyonga, Daniel Jakiel, Tendai Chatara, Richard Ngarava, Wellington Masakadza, William Mashinge, Peter Moor, Timycen Maruma, Craig Ervine