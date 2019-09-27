Sikhumbuzo Moyo in Beira, Mozambique

FC Platinum head of delegation for their Total Caf Champions League second leg match against UD Songo, Wisdom Simba, yesterday described as hospitable the treatment they received from the hosts upon their arrival here yesterday.

The Zimbabwean delegation touched down at the Beira International Airport just before 10AM yesterday aboard a chartered plane.

“We were welcomed at the airport by a representative of the Mozambique Football Association, a Mr Antonio.

“We received a warm welcome and after completing our immigration formalities, we were taken to a standard hotel where again the staff was very friendly and brotherly,” said Simba, who is also the Zifa Eastern Region vice chairman.

He said up until Pure Platinum Play’s first training session at the Stadio Feraviaro, the team’s stay has been up to expected standards and praised their hosts for the professional treatment.

“I have been in constant touch with the team manager to find out if they are any outstanding things missing or which they feel they were not getting but the response has all been affirmative, an indication that all is in order.

“There are no such things as mind games from the hosts, at least up to now but I honestly don’t think they will be changes to their behaviour,” said Simba speaking ahead of the team’s training session at the stadium which was badly affected by the devastating Cyclone Idai a few months back which also caused irreparable damage in Zimbabwe.

Also accompanying the team is the entire FC Platinum executive headed by the chairman Evans Mthombeni.

“We are expecting club directors to join us for the match on Saturday (tomorrow).

“These are the people who are actually behind the very existence of the team,” said FC Platinum media relations officer, Chido Chizondo.