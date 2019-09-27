Sikhumbuzo Moyo in Beira, Mozambique (pix )

Seychelles nationals will handle FC Platinum’s Total Caf Champions League second leg match against UD Songo at the Estadio Feraviaro tomorrow afternoon.

Veteran referee Bernard Hensel Camille will be in charge of the encounter tomorrow and will be assisted by fellow countrymen Eldrick Adelaide, 33, Gerard Pool, 41, while the fourth official will be Yvon Havelock, 44.

The match commissioner will be Inacio Manuel Candido from Angola.

Pure Platinum Play are carrying a 1-0 lead secured from the first leg at Barbourfields Stadium two weeks ago and will be going into this encounter confident of grinding a result that will see them progressing to the lucrative group stages of the tournament.

They will have their last and final training session at the match venue this afternoon.

Morale has been high in the Zimbabwean camp with players confident that they will make it into the next stage of the tournament.

Veteran striker Mkhokheli Dube told members of the media yesterday that their DNA is about championships and they were eager to do well in this tournament.

“This institution is driven by championships and we remain eager to maintain that position. The oneness in the team is unbelievable and that is what will see us through,” said Dube, a veteran of many battles.